Holders Al Sadd Eye Win Over Al Shahania, Al Duhail Seek Turnaround As QSL Resumes

DOHA: Defending champions Al Sadd are aiming to maintain their winning momentum as the Qatar Stars League (QSL) resumes following a two-week international break.

The Wolves will take on Al Shahania today at Al Bayt Stadium, seeking a third consecutive victory after bouncing back from an opening-round loss to Qatar SC with wins over Al Ahli and Al Gharafa.

With Al Sadd currently sitting fourth in the table, head coach Felix Sanchez (pictured) urged caution ahead of the clash.

“All league matches are tough and demand a lot of effort. Every team is fighting for points,” Sanchez said at his pre-match press conference.

“We're coming back from the international break, so we need to assess the players' physical condition and ensure they're ready. But we're confident in our ability to perform well.”

Al Shahania, meanwhile, are in 10th place with just one point from three matches. After drawing their opener against Al Duhail, they suffered back-to-back losses to Umm Salal and Al Wakrah.

Coach Santi Denia is hoping for a stronger showing against the defending champions.

“It will be a difficult match against Al Sadd. We've created chances but need to work on converting them. We've had time to prepare and we're aiming for a better performance.”

Al Duhail seek first win under Belmadi

Al Duhail are desperate for their first victory of the QSL season following a poor start that sees them languishing in ninth place.

After a draw with Al Shahania, the Red Knights, despite strong pre-season work under returning coach Djamel Belmadi, suffered defeats to Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan.



Coach Djamel Belmadi leads Al Duhail training ahead of clash against Umm Salal.

They face Umm Salal today at Khalifa International Stadium.

“We haven't won yet, which is unusual and unacceptable for a team like us,” Belmadi said.

“It's not good for me as a coach, and certainly not for the team. We've scored only one goal in three matches, and that's a weak stat.

Umm Salal are a solid side, but we must dictate the pace from the start and avoid losing control.”

Umm Salal are eighth in the standings with three points and return to action after a loss to Al Arabi in their last outing.

Al Gharafa wary of struggling Al Sailiya

In another fixture today, Al Gharafa will aim to bounce back from their defeat to Al Sadd when they face Al Sailiya at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Sailiya are yet to register a point, having lost all three of their opening matches since earning promotion to the top flight. Despite their struggles, Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins expects a tough challenge.

“There's no such thing as an easy game. Al Sailiya will fight hard for the three points,” Martins said.

“The international break gave us 15 days to continue preparing, and it was a good chance to work with the squad. We're ready and looking forward to resuming the league.”

Al Sailiya coach Mirghani Al Zain echoed a confident tone, praising his team's preparation.

“We've had high-level physical and tactical training. Facing Al Gharafa won't be easy, but it's a challenge that will raise the players' ambitions. Discipline and sticking to the game plan will be key to getting a positive result.”