​​​Dow Jones Hits New Record High As EUR/JPY Rises And Natural Gas Slides Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations.

Overnight Summary

​Wall Street yet again closed at record highs, fuelled by rallies in Tesla and Micron as well as firming expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut, while US inflation data came in hotter than forecast and jobless claims climbed to a near four-year high.

​Corporate movers like Warner Bros Discovery and Centene surged, and Asian markets followed the Wall Street rally, with major indices in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan hitting fresh records too.

​Dow Jones trades in record highs

​The Dow Jones has surged substantially higher following a spike in jobless claims and hit a new record high at 46,137. The next upside target is the minor psychological 47,000 mark.

​Good support may be seen between the 22 August and 9 September highs at 45,757-to-45,682.

Dow Jones daily candlesrick chart Source: TradingView ​EUR/JPY near one-year highs

​EUR/JPY continues to sideways trade with a bullish bias and nears the mid-August high at ¥173.02, a rise above which would open the way to the July and current September one-year highs at ¥173.90-to-¥173.91.

​Support below the May-to-September uptrend line at ¥172.60 sits at Tuesday's ¥172.14 low. If fallen through the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at ¥172.06 may be hit as well.

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Natural gas futures prices are coming off again

​US natural gas futures are seen coming off their 8 September 10-week high at 281.6 and slipping towards the 2 September low at 253.6.

​Were this level to give way, the mid-August low at 242.3 may be revisited. Below it lies the August 10-month low at 229.5.

Natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

