Confronting Domestic Violence A 501(C)3 Helps Corporations Meet SB 553 Workplace Violence Prevention Plan Requirements

SB 553 Training & Compliance

You can conquer what you choose to confront.

SB 553 Mandates - Leave it To The Experts - Save Time & Costs

- Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Domestic violence is a serious issue that not only affects individuals and families but also has a significant impact on the economy. According to the 2024 Workplace Impact Assessment (WIA) report, domestic violence had an economic impact of $73B dollars in California, which is equivalent to 2% of the state's gross domestic profit and nearly a quarter of its annual budget. This alarming statistic combined with the legislative requirements (SB 553) highlights the need for action to address domestic violence, especially in the workplace.While Senate Bill SB 553 aims to prevent workplace violence, Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc. is empowering corporations to meet the requirements and prevent it before it happens.Domestic violence is not just a personal issue; it can also have a significant impact on and in the workplace. Victims and survivors of domestic violence may experience decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and even job loss. 21% of full-time employed adults said they were victims of domestic violence and 74% of that group said they were harassed at work by their abusers. Additionally, perpetrators of domestic violence may bring their abusive behavior into the workplace, creating a dangerous and hostile environment for their colleagues. By implementing a workplace violence prevention plan, companies can create a safe and supportive environment for their employees, while also contributing to the overall well-being of the community.One of the key benefits of Confronting Domestic Violence's program is the time and cost savings it offers to corporations. By providing a one-stop solution for meeting Senate Bill 553 requirements, the program eliminates the need for companies to spend time and resources on developing their own training programs. Additionally, by addressing domestic violence in the workplace, corporations can potentially avoid costly legal battles and negative publicity that may arise from incidents of domestic violence spillover.Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc. is committed to making a positive impact on the community by addressing the issue of domestic violence in the workplace. By bridging the gaps and providing corporations with the necessary tools and resources, the nonprofit hopes to create a safer and more supportive environment for employees. With their comprehensive training program, Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc. is helping corporations stay audit-ready and reduce incidents of domestic violence spillover in the workplace - before it becomes a headline.Let the experts take on the task .

