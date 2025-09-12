Swiss Insurers Given Green Light To Merge
The merger of the two insurers should be completed on 5 December.
Subject to the final necessary approvals being obtained, the Baloise share will then be traded on the stock exchange for the last time, to be replaced by a Helvetia Baloise share from December 8, the two insurers said on Friday.
The engagement of the Rhineland and St Gallen companies was made official in April, and their respective shareholders gave their blessing to the project the following month.
Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss Politics Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners?
