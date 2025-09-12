Adoption Reform For Swiss Children Conceived From Donated Sperm
-
On Friday, the Federal Council submitted a draft amendment to the civil code to parliament.
The bill also applies to children born using other methods of medically assisted procreation authorised abroad, including surrogate motherhood. The current rules on the adoption of a spouse's or partner's child are not adapted to such cases.
+ Online sperm banks pose problem in Switzerland
The amendment is aimed at cases where the child lives with their legal parent and the intended parent from birth. It should enable them to be fully protected in legal terms.
The Federal Council is proposing to dispense with the requirement of a one-year fostering relationship with the intended parent.More More Demographics Switzerland starts process to legalise egg donation
This content was published on Jan 30, 2025 On Thursday, the Swiss government presented the broad outlines for legalising the practice.Read more: Switzerland starts process to legalise egg donatio
