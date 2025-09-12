Adoption Reform For Swiss Children Conceived From Donated Sperm

Français fr Adoption facilitée pour enfants nés d'un don de sperme en Suisse Original Read more: Adoption facilitée pour enfants nés d'un don de sperme en Suiss

September 12, 2025

On Friday, the Federal Council submitted a draft amendment to the civil code to parliament.

The bill also applies to children born using other methods of medically assisted procreation authorised abroad, including surrogate motherhood. The current rules on the adoption of a spouse's or partner's child are not adapted to such cases.

The amendment is aimed at cases where the child lives with their legal parent and the intended parent from birth. It should enable them to be fully protected in legal terms.

The Federal Council is proposing to dispense with the requirement of a one-year fostering relationship with the intended parent.

