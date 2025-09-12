Fitch Ratings Raises Tunisia's Rating
Fitch justified the rating by Tunisia's improved external position, with lower current account deficits, resilient net foreign direct investment, and disbursements from multilateral and bilateral partners. However, the agency noted that the country faces external financing limits, lack of market access, budgetary and external account vulnerability to commodity prices, and a need to reform subsidies.
Fitch Ratings forecasts that Tunisia's current account deficit will rise from 1.5% of GDP last year to 2.2% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2027 due to lower olive oil prices and higher imports. Despite this, the current level remains well below the 7.9% average for 2010–2022. A nation's current account deficit indicates that it spends more on imports than it earns from exports and other international transactions.
However, the agency says net foreign direct investment flows, which amounted to 1.4% of Tunisia's GDP last year, have proven resilient to political and external shocks. While external borrowing is constrained by lack of market access and an absence of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, partner disbursements, projected at 2.2% of GDP in 2025, also remain resilient. Fitch expects investment flows in the country to recover in 2025.
Read more:
Tunisia tourist numbers up
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Fethi Belaid/AFP
The post Fitch Ratings raises Tunisia's rating appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment