Uni-Bio Science Group And Kexing Biopharm Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global Expansion Of Osteoporosis Treatment Bogutai®



EQS Newswire / 12/09/2025 / 17:27 UTC+8



Zhangqiu District, Jinan City, Shandong Province – September 2025

Uni-Bio Science Group (“the Group”) is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136), a leading biopharmaceutical company with extensive expertise in global commercialization. Under this landmark agreement, Beijing Genetech Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Genetech”), a subsidiary of the Group, has granted Kexing Biopharm exclusive rights to commercialize Bogutai® (Teriparatide Injection) in six international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico (“Cooperation Regions”). Bogutai® is expected to complete registration and generate revenue in the Cooperation Regions as early as the end of 2026. The signing ceremony, held in Zhangqiu District, Jinan City, marks a pivotal step in the Group's international expansion and its commitment to advancing osteoporosis care worldwide.

Pioneering Osteoporosis Treatment with Proven Results

Bogutai® is a recombinant human parathyroid hormone analog (PTH1–34), an anabolic treatment for osteoporosis that has been widely recognized for its efficacy and safety. Recommended by numerous domestic and international clinical guidelines, Teriparatide is particularly effective in improving bone microarchitecture and reducing fracture risk in postmenopausal women at high risk of fractures.

Since its launch in China in March 2024, Bogutai® has demonstrated rapid market adoption, achieving a remarkable revenue growth of 248.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching approximately HK$65.6 million. This impressive performance underscores the strong demand for innovative osteoporosis therapies and highlights the untapped potential of Bogutai® in global markets.

Addressing the Global Osteoporosis Epidemic

Osteoporosis, often referred to as a“silent killer,” affects over 200 million people globally, with the aging population exacerbating its prevalence. Early-stage osteoporosis is typically asymptomatic, leading to delayed diagnoses and severe complications such as fractures. In China, for example, only 6.5% of individuals receive osteoporosis treatment within six months of a fracture. Similarly, emerging markets across the Middle East and North Africa face low diagnosis and treatment rates despite growing awareness and significant patient populations.

Injectable therapies like Teriparatide have been recommended by the Guidelines for Rational Drug Use of Osteoporosis in Primary Care (2021) for patients unable to tolerate oral medications, those with poor adherence, or individuals at high risk of fractures, including elderly patients with multiple vertebral or hip fractures. With its targeted mechanism of action as a bone-forming agent, Bogutai® is uniquely positioned to address this unmet medical need in both established and emerging markets. It is estimated that the osteoporosis market in the Cooperation Regions is nearly USD 1.5 billion, with a patient population exceeding 10 million.

A Collaboration Built on Complementary Strengths

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science Group, said: “Teriparatide Injection is a transformative therapy with immense potential in overseas markets. By partnering with Kexing Biopharm, a company with a robust international commercialization network and proven operational expertise, we are confident in our ability to bring Bogutai® to patients in need across key regions. This collaboration represents a critical step in our mission to improve global bone health.”

Mr. Zhao Yanqing, General Manager of Kexing Biopharm, added:“We are excited to join forces with Uni-Bio Science Group to unlock the regional potential of Bogutai®. With our established capabilities in regulatory approvals and market promotion, we aim to accelerate product registration and commercialization, ensuring that this innovative therapy reaches patients quickly and effectively.”

Enhancing Global Competitiveness in Osteoporosis Care

With over 20 years of international commercialization experience, Kexing Biopharm has built a strong marketing network spanning the European Union and emerging markets. The addition of Bogutai® to its portfolio complements its existing success with previously introduced denosumab injection, creating a comprehensive suite of osteoporosis treatments that combines“anti-resorptive” and“bone-forming” therapies. This synergy enhances the competitiveness of both companies in addressing the growing global demand for osteoporosis care.

For Uni-Bio Science Group, this partnership is a key milestone in its internationalization strategy. Bogutai® is expected to generate revenue in the Cooperation Regions as early as the end of 2026, and with its competitive pricing, it may achieve higher profit margins. Beyond the collaboration with Kexing Biopharm, the Group is actively pursuing FDA approval for Bogutai® in the United States, having already received a waiver for in vivo bioequivalence studies. With this expedited regulatory pathway, FDA approval is anticipated in 2027, further solidifying the Group's position as a leader in osteoporosis treatment.

The Group is also advancing innovative pipeline products, including Uni-PTH (microneedle) for osteoporosis and UB107 (a Class III medical device) for bone repair, reinforcing its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in bone metabolism and regenerative medicine.

Shaping the Future of Osteoporosis Treatment

Looking ahead, Uni-Bio Science Group remains dedicated to expanding its global footprint, deepening strategic partnerships, and accelerating the development of innovative therapies. By bringing Chinese innovation to the world, the Group aims to improve the lives of osteoporosis patients and set new standards in bone health and regenerative medicine.

End

About Bogutai® (Teriparatide Injection)

Bogutai® (Teriparatide Injection) is a biologically expressed recombinant human parathyroid hormone analog (PTH1–34), representing the active 34-amino-acid N-terminal region of the full 84-amino-acid human parathyroid hormone. This advanced therapeutic agent is specifically indicated for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk of fractures.

Bogutai® exerts its effects by stimulating osteoblast activity, promoting new bone formation, and increasing bone mineral density (BMD). Unlike antiresorptive therapies that primarily inhibit bone resorption, Bogutai® actively enhances bone remodeling by increasing osteoblast-mediated bone deposition while indirectly regulating osteoclast activity to maintain a balanced bone turnover. This anabolic mechanism makes it a highly effective treatment option for reducing the risk of fractures and improving skeletal integrity in patients with severe osteoporosis.

About Uni-Bio Science Group

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (Stock Code: HK 00690) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing new synthetic biology technology to develop next generation regenerative therapies in the orthopedics, ophthalmology, dermatology and medical aesthetics. The Group also has three GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing, Dongguan and Shenzhen. From R&D, production, manufacturing, to sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical and high value chemical drugs and medical-class skincare raw material products, the Group has established a fully integrated business platform serving the entire value chain.

About Kexing Biopharm

Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136) is a leading multinational biopharmaceutical company. It has established 6 overseas subsidiaries and offices, which have acquired market access and achieved sales in dozens of countries and regions such as the European Union, Brazil, Philippines and Indonesia.

12/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

