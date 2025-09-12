India, Mauritius Ink 7 Mous To Strengthen Cooperation In Education, Energy & Health

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions in Varanasi, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, health, energy, maritime security, and infrastructure.

The meeting resulted in the signing of seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors.

He added that a new special economic package has been finalised, aimed at bolstering infrastructure, generating employment, and enhancing healthcare facilities in the island nation.

Several key agreements were signed to strengthen cooperation between India and Mauritius across multiple sectors.

In science and technology, India's Department of Science & Technology will collaborate with Mauritius' Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Research. In oceanography, the CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (India) will work with the Mauritius Oceanography Institute.

A partnership has been established between Karmayogi Bharat and Mauritius' Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms for public service training.

In the energy sector, a MoU was signed to support power sector development, while grant assistance has been approved for Phase II of Small Development Projects.

Cooperation in hydrography will be renewed to continue work on hydrographic surveys and navigation.

Additionally, a space agreement was inked to establish a Telemetry, Tracking & Telecommunications Station and to enhance collaboration in space research and applications.

Both sides agreed to advance a government-to-government proposal for a 17.5 MW floating solar PV project at Tamarind Falls, with NTPC Ltd expected to finalise an agreement with the Central Electricity Board of Mauritius.

Modi also announced India's support for Mauritius' clean energy transition through the supply of 100 electric buses, 10 of which have already been delivered.

Modi highlighted the training of over 5,000 Mauritian citizens in India and announced the establishment of a Directorate of Science and Technology in Mauritius, alongside the rollout of Mission Karmayogi modules for civil service training.

New academic partnerships were also signed between IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Plantation Management, and the University of Mauritius.

In the healthcare sector, Modi announced the launch of the first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India in Mauritius, along with plans to establish an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, and a veterinary school and animal hospital.

A renewed five-year agreement on hydrography will enable joint surveys of Mauritius' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and strengthen navigation and charting capabilities.

India will also assist in refitting the Mauritius Coast Guard ship and continue training Mauritian security personnel.

Building on the launch of UPI and RuPay services in Mauritius last year, both leaders agreed to work towards enabling trade in local currencies.

Other projects under discussion include the Chagos Marine Protected Area, a new Air Traffic Control tower at SSR International Airport, and further expansion of the island's highway and ring road networks.

(KNN Bureau)