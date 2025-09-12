Govt Revises Green Credit Programme To Scale Up Climate Funding

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has revised the Green Credit Programme to expand private sector participation and introduce minimum restoration commitments, aiming to boost financing for India's clean energy transition updated guidelines were released on August 29, 2025.

Speaking at the inaugural session of FICCI's LEADS 2025 conference, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said green finance must be treated as a central pillar of economic competitiveness rather than a niche sector.

He noted that while global green investments reached USD 1.8 trillion in 2023, emerging economies such as India received less than a quarter of these funds.

The role of public budgets and concessional finance is to de-risk, crowd in and set rules that unlock private capital. Fiscal space is tight, and public finance alone cannot deliver the required scale, Yadav said.

Yadav said the revised programme forms part of a broader strategy to move beyond the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

He stressed the importance of high integrity carbon markets governed by transparent baselines, conservative crediting and clear corresponding adjustments to channel large-scale investments into otherwise unfunded mitigation efforts.

Describing finance as the decisive factor for climate action, Yadav remarked, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is not just about carbon credits, it is about fairness, innovation, and enabling the Global South to access finance and technology for a just transition.

