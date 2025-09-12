China's Sole Recipient! Xiamen Airlines Honored As APEX“World-Class Airline” For Four Consecutive Years

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Los Angeles, USA – Xiamen Airlines has once again been honored with the prestigious“World Class Airline” title at the annual APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Awards.







Since first receiving the accolade in 2022, Xiamen Airlines has now earned this recognition for four consecutive years remains the only Chinese airline to achieve this distinction.

The award underscores the strong global competitiveness of Chinese civil aviation in passenger experience evaluation systems worldwide.

Ni Liangsheng, Vice President of Xiamen Airlines, attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the carrier.

This year, Xiamen Airlines awarded the“World Class Airline” title, joined by other globally renowned carriers such as Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Emirates.

At the ceremony, APEX CEO Joe Leader commented that World Class Airline is the highest-level honor granted by APEX, with stringent and comprehensive standards.

“Xiamen Airlines has won this award for four consecutive years due to its consistently safe operations and continuously innovative services. Its accumulated experience provides a valuable model for the global aviation industry in enhancing operations and optimizing passenger experience.” he said.







Regarded as one of the most authoritative recognitions in global passenger experience, the APEX awards are based on millions of verified traveler ratings and in-person audits by professional evaluators.

Assessment dimensions cover operational safety, service quality, sustainability, and digital experience.

Notably, this year's competition was fiercer than ever criteria became more detailed, with greater weight placed on critical industry areas such as sustainability achievements and digital service advancement.

This has further elevated the award's significance Airlines' four-year winning streak reflects its long-term focus and continuous innovation in key areas including safety, service, and sustainability.

On the safety front, as of August 2025, the airline has logged more than 9.35 million safe flight hours.

It has achieved 476 consecutive months of flight safety and 380 months of aviation security.

Xiamen Airlines maintains a leading position in civil aviation operational safety in China and ensures the safety of passengers' travels.

In terms of service quality, the airline has cultivated a diverse service ecosystem under the brands CHEF XIAMENAIR , TIANJI GALLERY and EGRETS WITH YOU.

It has also develops boutique routes, offering tailored in-flight dining and signature cabin services on long-haul international routes; while at hub airports, it provides streamlined check-in and transfer support, comprehensively enhancing passengers' travel experience.

On the sustainability side, Xiamen Airlines has advanced multiple initiatives including aircraft weight reduction, recycling of catering waste oil into traceable SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), and algorithm-driven optimization of fuel efficiency.

Xiamen Airlines has also won numerous awards for its innovations in the field of energy conservation, and is at the forefront of sustainable development in the aviation industry.