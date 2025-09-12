Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Indonesian President Arrives In Doha


2025-09-12 02:01:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto arrived in Doha Friday, on a working visit to the country.
Subianto and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State Ridwan Hassan Prabowo Subianto

MENAFN12092025000067011011ID1110054529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search