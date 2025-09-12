UAE Summons Israeli Envoy, Conveys Condemnation Of Aggression Against Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy summoned Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Abu Dhabi David Ahad Horsandi, and conveyed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant and cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the aggressive statements made by the Israeli occupation Prime Minister.
The UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed that this reckless attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability.
She stressed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the GCC states, and that any aggression against a Gulf state represents an aggression against the collective Gulf security system.
She affirmed that the continuation of this aggressive and provocative approach undermines the chances of achieving stability, pushes the region towards extremely dangerous paths, and entrenches a reality that cannot be ignored or accepted. Qatar-UAE UAE Israeli attack in Doha
