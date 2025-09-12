Amir, Rwandan President Discuss Ties, Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting at his office in Lusail Palace on Friday with the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means to strengthen them in various fields. The meeting also discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to achieve peace and stability for the benefit of the peoples of the region.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Rwandan President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure with the visit, which reflects the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.
For his part, President Kagame expressed his condemnation of the treacherous Israeli attack and affirmed his country's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people as well as its support for all measures taken by Qatar to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He stressed that this attack constitutes a violation of Qatar's sovereignty, violates international laws and norms, and undermines the security, stability, and prospects for peace in the region.
President Kagame hailed the efforts of His Highness the Amir and the State of Qatar, and their endeavors to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.
In this regard, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep appreciation to the Rwandan President for his solidarity and sincere feelings, and his country's supportive stance toward the State of Qatar and its people.
The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials. From the Rwandan side, it was attended by a number of senior officials and members of the accompanying delegation. Qatar- Rwanda HH the Amir Paul Kagame
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Rwandan President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure with the visit, which reflects the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.
For his part, President Kagame expressed his condemnation of the treacherous Israeli attack and affirmed his country's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people as well as its support for all measures taken by Qatar to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He stressed that this attack constitutes a violation of Qatar's sovereignty, violates international laws and norms, and undermines the security, stability, and prospects for peace in the region.
President Kagame hailed the efforts of His Highness the Amir and the State of Qatar, and their endeavors to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.
In this regard, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep appreciation to the Rwandan President for his solidarity and sincere feelings, and his country's supportive stance toward the State of Qatar and its people.
The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials. From the Rwandan side, it was attended by a number of senior officials and members of the accompanying delegation. Qatar- Rwanda HH the Amir Paul Kagame
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment