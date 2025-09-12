Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Indonesian President Discuss Regional, International Developments


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto held a meeting at his office in Lusail Palace on Friday. Discussions during the meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries, and means to strengthen them in various fields.
The meeting also discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to achieve peace and stability for the benefit of the peoples of the region.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed President Subianto and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure with this visit, which reflects the strong relations between the two countries.
For his part, the Indonesian President reiterated his country's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people, and its support for all measures taken to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He stressed that the treacherous Israeli attack constitutes a violation of Qatar's sovereignty, violates international laws and norms, and undermines the security, stability, and prospects for peace in the region.
President Subianto hailed the efforts of His Highness the Amir and the State of Qatar, and their endeavors to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.
In this regard, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep appreciation to the Indonesian President for his solidarity and sincere feelings, and his country's supportive stance toward the State of Qatar and its people.
The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.
On the Indonesian side, it was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, the Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, as well as a number of senior officials and members of the accompanying delegation.
Qatar-Indonesia Prabowo Subianto HH The Amir

