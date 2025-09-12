ITM4G Founder John W. Brewster Announces Launch Of Memoir, In Service Of What Stands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) John W. Brewster announces the launch of his memoir In Service of What Stands, a legacy project blending family stories, military service, and life lessons meant to guide future generations.

Sterling, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





(MacKenzie, Jackson, John, JJ, Danette, Kylee, Source: John W. Brewster)









John W. Brewster, a veteran entrepreneur, announces the forthcoming release of his memoir, In Service of What Stands: A Life Measured in Structure, Sacrifice, and Staying Power. The personal volume, organized into 12 chapters, is designed as a record for family and friends, marking a carefully paced look back over six decades of movement, duty, and resilience.

Brewster began writing it after realizing the rich stories he'd heard from his father and grandfather would vanish if left undocumented. These memories often surfaced casually over drinks or quiet evenings, and he recognized that without asking questions at the right moment, many accounts might be lost. With his own children and grandchildren, Brewster sought to ensure his family wouldn't grow up without a record.

“I created this book as a keepsake, something that invites conversation and gives future generations a tangible piece of our story they can hold, read, and come back to whenever they need a reminder of where they come from,” Brewster says.

The book opens with his childhood as the son of a military serviceman. Frequent relocations meant he rarely stayed in one place long, forcing him to master adaptation. While others might have felt burdened by the disruption, Brewster saw each move as a chance for reinvention. Unlike peers bound by long-held reputations, he could enter each new school as a fresh version of himself, carrying lessons forward and leaving missteps behind. This theme of identity through change weaves throughout the memoir.

Brewster's decision to enlist was a step into a long-standing family tradition. Both his grandfather and father had dedicated significant portions of their lives to service. Although he initially resisted the idea of following in their footsteps, he eventually devoted 20 years to the same path. One of the memoir's most moving scenes depicts his father attending Brewster's retirement ceremony, a powerful symbol of generational connection. Through those years, Brewster came to define discipline, sacrifice, and loyalty in ways that felt true to himself.

The narrative extends beyond uniformed service to family life, including struggles with infertility and the decision to adopt. These chapters explore the joy of fatherhood, the lessons drawn from parenting, and the importance of preserving stories so future generations might better understand the man behind them. Brewster candidly recounts personal losses and the stress of running a business.

His post-military career is equally present. Today, he leads ITM4G , a service-disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in fire protection and government contracting. The entrepreneurial path was anything but smooth. He had discovered financial irregularities in the company's operations, navigated the difficult process of restructuring the partnership, and ultimately guided the business to new levels of growth and stability. These chapters reflect the same resilience forged in childhood and military service: adaptability, perseverance, and the belief that adversity plants the seeds of future strength.

Stories of his father's guidance surface throughout. Rather than giving orders, his father asked questions that prompted Brewster to decide for himself. That approach shaped Brewster's leadership style, both as an Air Force instructor and as a business owner, where he encourages employees to think critically rather than rely on direction. These lessons elevate the memoir beyond personal recollection into a guidebook for future generations, wisdom rooted in lived experience.

The closing chapters reflect on faith as a stabilizing force. During his most difficult years, Brewster found strength in the belief that he was never truly alone. This blend of faith and resilience provides the memoir's conclusion, suggesting that staying power is as much about trust as effort.

While deeply personal, In Service of What Stands carries broader implications. For readers outside Brewster's family, it's a reminder of the importance of documenting personal history before it disappears. For his descendants, it's a tangible inheritance, a conversation starter, and a guide to resilience in the face of inevitable change.

Media Contact

Name: John W Brewster

Email: ...



