Targeting The Houthis' Illicit Trade And Shipping Facilitators

Yesterday, the United States designated 11 individuals and 21 entities and identified four vessels as blocked property for involvement in the Iran-backed Houthis’ global illicit fundraising, smuggling, and weapons procurement operations. These include key Houthi operatives and affiliated companies involved in the group’s fraudulent asset seizures and Houthi-associated actors located across Yemen, China, the UAE, and the Marshall Islands.

The United States will continue to use the tools at our disposal to eliminate the threats posed by the Houthis. By targeting the illicit front companies and facilitators that sustain the Houthis, we are depriving the Houthis of resources they need to carry out their reckless and destabilizing actions.