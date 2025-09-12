Dr. Jennifer Nash to speak at FRedX - Sharing insights on how to build a successful business

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jennifer Nash, founder of Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting and award winning author of Be Human, Lead Human , is honored to be a featured speaker at Forbes Riley's sold out event, FREDx. This dynamic summit will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, offering a lineup of 30 micro-talks designed to ignite fresh perspectives and actionable leadership strategies. Dr. Nash will be delivering an engaging and interactive talk that highlights how to build a successful business.The mission of FRedX - to equip attendees with the tools to pitch and perform at their highest levels - perfectly aligns with Dr. Nash's coaching programs, which empower leaders to communicate clearly, build trust, and help people feel seen and heard.Why This MattersAs workplaces evolve, Jennifer shows how unlearning limiting patterns creates space for empathy, clarity, and relational energy-the essentials for cultivating trust and driving sustainable performance. Dr. Nash's talk equips attendees with insights that empower them to ignite bold conversations, spark big ideas, and inspire lasting change.Join UsFRedX is a powerful opportunity to witness and experience transformative leadership. In person seats are already sold out but you can reserve your virtual spot today.Secure Your Virtual Seat to FREDx Now:

