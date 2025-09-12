Lawsuit Targets Telehealth Firm Lifemd (LFMD) Over Alleged Misleading Statements Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LFMD Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new federal securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) , alleging that the telehealth company and its executives provided investors with a misleading picture of its financial health and growth prospects. The suit, filed in in the Eastern District of New York, comes after a dramatic stock price decline in August following the company's earnings report.

Class Period: May 7, 2025 – Aug. 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 27, 2025

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit, captioned Johnston v. LifeMD, Inc., focuses on the period between May 7 and August 5, 2025. It alleges that LifeMD made false and misleading statements, particularly on May 6, 2025, when it reported its first-quarter results and raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The complaint claims that the company's optimistic outlook, which cited a“category-defining competitive moat” in virtual obesity care and strong performance from its RexMD brand, was false as it misleadingly failed to account for crucial business challenges.

The suit contends that LifeMD was experiencing rising customer acquisition costs in its RexMD segment and a higher-than-anticipated refund rate in its weight management business, issues that it did not disclose to investors at the time.

The alleged deception unraveled on August 5, 2025, when LifeMD announced its second-quarter results, missing revenue and earnings per share estimates and subsequently slashing its full-year guidance. During the earnings call, management cited "temporary elevated customer acquisition costs" for its RexMD business and issues with patient refunds for its weight management offerings. The following day, LifeMD's stock price plummeted by over 44%.

For investors who suffered substantial losses during this period, the lawsuit represents an opportunity to recover damages.

“We're investigating whether LifeMD knew of but failed to disclose key operational problems,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding LifeMD should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ... .

