Cyber A.I. Group Names Jessica L. Walters President

Seasoned Advanced Technology Leader to Guide Global Commercialization of Market Disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity Initiatives

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the“Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, announced today the appointment of Jessica L. Walters as President. Ms. Walters, who will also continue in her role as Chief Marketing Officer, will lead day-to-day operations across marketing, investor relations, commercial strategy and post-acquisition integration of IT Services companies as the Company advances towards its anticipated public listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Ms. Walters, formerly Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Company's founding management team, has been instrumental in shaping the Company's brand, investor engagement and acquisition pipeline. She also brings advanced training from the MIT xPRO AI Strategy and Leadership Program where she focused on innovation, leadership, product development and applied AI strategy-experience that directly supports CyberAI's vision of democratizing enterprise-grade Cybersecurity. In her expanded role, she will oversee revenue operations, go-to-market execution for CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 and integration of founder-led MSPs and IT services firms into a unified, performance-driven platform.

“Jessica's elevation reflects her solid performance historically as well as future potential,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Founder and Executive Chairman.“Her leadership strengthens our 'Buy & Build' strategy and supports our plans for a Main Market listing on the London Stock Exchange in addition to her marketing initiatives delivering the Company's AI-driven Cybersecurity services to our future customers.”

“CyberAI's opportunity sits at the intersection of AI, Cybersecurity and disciplined M&A,” said Ms. Walters.“My work at MIT emphasized the importance of balancing innovation with governance and I look forward to applying those principles as we preserve the DNA of founder-led companies while scaling them with our platform. Together, we're expanding recurring revenue, deepening customer trust and building a resilient, globally scalable organization prepared for the demands of worldwide markets.”

CyberAI's leadership team combines decades of experience across capital markets, global operations and AI innovation platforms. The CyberAI team provides a proven track record in building, financing and architecting successful public company transactions. The team brings operational expertise, global expansion experience and integration discipline, spanning enterprise technology, cross-border execution and strategic partnerships. Together, the team's combined strengths create a powerful foundation to accelerate CyberAI's“Buy & Build” strategy, commercialize its market disruptive patent-pending technology and deliver sustainable value as the Company prepares for the global public markets.

About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI's innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company's technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today's digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI's commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

