SAE Behavioral Health Consulting Sets New Groundwork For NYC Mental Health Agency's Success

New protocols for Agency working with citywide BIPOC communities result in 90% client engagement and retention after five years

- Steve Estrine, Ph.D., Founder and YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”) -- a New York-based advisory group helping non-profit agencies with program development, grant acquisition, parity and compliance strategy, performance evaluation, and revenue cycle sustainability -- has completed a five-year evaluation and operational consulting initiative with a local non-profit agency that has exceeded its original targets by more than 100% over the course of four consecutive grant projects. The Agency, which provides a range of behavioral health services to clients with co-existing mental health and substance abuse conditions in racially, ethnically, and religiously diverse communities, has seen significant reductions in substance use behaviors, including a 33.3% decrease in binge drinking among adults and an astounding 100% decline among its youth patients. In addition, there have been significant reductions in symptoms of depression, anxiety, and trauma symptoms.To implement new systems of care, SAE helped the Agency acquire four separate grants, comprising a total of approximately $8 million.“We analyze and develop ways in which agencies working with substance abuse and mental illness can achieve the desired results faster and more efficiently,” points out Steve Estrine, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, SAE BHC.“Our evaluation and grant acquisition teams worked closely with this community-based provider, implementing a more scalable model with integrated behavioral healthcare practices.”The SAE evaluation team operated in close partnership with the Agency's leadership. By embedding evaluation data and sustained cross-systems collaboration throughout program implementation, the Agency was able to make sustainable progress in improving client outcomes, expanding access to underserved populations, and strengthening its internal infrastructure.Despite resource constraints encountered during various periods of project implementation, including barriers in staffing medical providers, functionality problems with electronic health records, and staff constraints arising from administrative demands, the Agency has distinguished itself by exceeding the initially projected outcomes by 280%. Now in its final year of grant programming, the Agency has achieved dramatic reductions in emergency psychiatric service utilization with ER visits down by 83.3% in adults and 100% in youth clients. Psychological stress has also been reduced by 50% in adults and 36% in one of the Agency's youth populations.Adds Dr. Estrine,“With increasingly limited access to funding, it is imperative to create new protocols for success. Our evaluators were able to identify operational deficiencies and work with this Agency to help them succeed in a constantly evolving and challenging environment.”About SAE Behavioral Health ConsultingSAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”) works with non-profit agencies to provide program development, grant acquisition, parity and compliance strategy, performance evaluation, and revenue cycle sustainability. Its purpose is to equip mental health and substance use recovery providers with the tools to grow, stabilize, and scale their services. In addition, SAE arranges marketing retainer contracts to the PI&S list. Founded in 2005 and led by Steve Estrine, Ph.D., a behavioral health executive with over 45 years of experience, SAE brings a mindset of endurance, strategic accountability, and heart to every partnership. With over $480 million secured in federal, state, and local grants, SAE is a national force in behavioral health consulting.

