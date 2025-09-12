Rebecca Tenzer Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Transforming Mental Health Care

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rebecca Tenzer, founder of Astute Counseling & Wellness Services, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she'll share her mission to revolutionize how mental health is treated-blending clinical care with holistic healing to support full-spectrum wellbeing.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.Tenzer's episode explores a bold new vision for mental wellness: one where therapy is only the beginning. She breaks down how Astute integrates evidence-based counseling with restorative practices like yoga, breathwork, sound healing, and more-creating a model that supports real, lasting transformation.“I didn't wait for the system to change-I built the space I knew the world needed” said Tenzer.Rebecca's episode will be available soon on Legacy Makers TV, streaming on the Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

