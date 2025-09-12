Collegiate Cricket League Announces Season Two With Fifty Of America's Top University Cricket Clubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Coast to Coast - College Cricket Has Gone Prime Time in America

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Collegiate Cricket League® (CCL), America's premier platform for collegiate cricket, proudly announces Season 2, running from October through March 2026. Following a groundbreaking inaugural season that captivated tens of millions of fans across North America and beyond, CCL returns bigger and bolder with 50 of America's most prestigious and historic collegiate cricket clubs set to compete.

Season 2 will feature five Regional Championships. The top two teams from each region, along with two wildcard teams-the highest-scoring third-place finishers-will advance to The Collegiate Cup National Championship. The Regional Championships will be broadcast worldwide from October 17 through January 19. The following universities have expressed their intent to participate:

Midwest Championship (Chicago - Glendale Heights, IL | October 17-19, 2025)

Indiana University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Ohio University, The Ohio State University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Purdue University, and Wichita State University

Northeast Championship (New Milford, CT | October 23–26, 2025)

Babson College, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Siena College, Stony Brook University, Brown University, and University of Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic Championship (Washington, D.C. | November 8–10, 2025)

Georgetown University, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Pennsylvania State University, Penn State Behrend, Virginia Tech, Rutgers University, Princeton University, University of Virginia, West Virginia University, and George Washington University

Southern Championship (Atlanta, GA | November 28–30, 2025)

University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Florida, Florida International University, University of South Florida, Rice University, University of North Carolina, Dallas Baptist University, Texas A&M University, Duke University, University of Georgia, and Georgia Institute of Technology

Western Championship (Los Angeles, CA | January 16–19, 2026)

University of Washington, Stanford University, UCLA, University of Southern California, University of California San Diego, University of California Irvine, University of California Berkeley, University of California Davis, and Arizona State University

“With cricket's return to the Olympic Games, the United States has a unique opportunity to emerge as a true global contender,” said Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket.“The Collegiate Cricket League doesn't just represent another cricket tournament-we believe college cricket can become a critical developmental pipeline to prepare the next generation of American cricketers for the world stage. By harnessing the energy of our universities, we are laying the foundation for a system that can rival the great cricketing nations and ensure Team USA is ready to compete at the highest levels, including the Olympics.”

Since its launch in 2024 with the support of USA Cricket and the National Cricket League, the CCL has rapidly become a cornerstone for growing cricket across North America. In just two seasons, CCL has expanded from 12 teams with 180 cricketers in Season 1 to 50 universities in Season 2, representing more than 750 student-athletes. The historic inaugural National Championship in April 2025 drew 25 million social impressions and media coverage from Sports Illustrated, Dream11, Fancode, Yahoo, NDTV, and the NCL Cricket App, reaching over one million viewers.

Building on this momentum, the National Cricket League recently announced a partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation to expand grassroots cricket initiatives, including a focus on the CCL's development of rising stars of the sport.

“College sports is a uniquely American tradition -by pairing the world's top academic institutions with the world's love for cricket, we are creating something truly special here in the United States that the world can enjoy,” said Steven M. Smith, Executive Director of CCL.“We are developing the talent pipeline for the world that leads from collegiate play to professional opportunities here and abroad, as well as, on the Olympic level. The global response has been immediate-nations are now rushing to send their best cricketing talent to U.S. universities to compete in the Collegiate Cricket League.”

About CCL:

The Collegiate Cricket League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to elevating cricket at American colleges and universities by unlocking scholarships, varsity recognition, and investments in cricket infrastructure-solidifying its role as the premier pathway for the future of the sport. To support the Collegiate Cricket League's mission or to help strengthen your university's cricket program as an alum, please contact us at ...

