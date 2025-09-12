SCOTUS Veterans To Take Stage At Chips Global Summit In Washington, D.C.
Prelogar, Blatt and Lesser will speak about SCOTUS at ChIPs Global Summit.
Two veteran Supreme Court advocates will discuss how the high court is "shaping American legacy" at ChIPs Global Summit, October 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C.It is a honor to have these high profile women on our state discussing the Supreme Court."” - Joan Toth
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two veteran Supreme Court advocates will discuss how the high court is "shaping American legacy" at ChIPs Global Summit , October 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
The discussion will feature former Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who recently served as the Steven and Maureen Klinsky Visiting Professor of Practice for Leadership and Progress at Harvard Law School. She is the second woman in history to serve as Solicitor General of the United States and will discuss the past, present and future of the U.S. Supreme Court with Lisa Blatt, partner at the law firm Williams & Connolly. Blatt chairs the firm's Supreme Court and appellate practice, and has argued before the high court 54 times, more than any woman in SCOTUS history.
"Power Duo of the Supreme Court: Shaping American Legacy" will be moderated by Lori Lesser, partner in the Litigation Department, head of the IP practice and co-chair of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice at Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett.
The panel is part of ChIPs Global Summit agenda celebrating ChIPs 20th anniversary. For information on attendance and sponsorship contact Bridget Johnson.
ABOUT CHIPS
ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 9,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.
