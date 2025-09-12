Wrap's Bolawrap® 150 Adopted By City Of Pavia, Italy Police As A Safer Alternative To Taser

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pavia Councilor cites that it's“much less dangerous than the Taser1" in press conference announcing decision

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety solutions, today announced that the City of Pavia, Italy, adopted the BolaWrap® hands-on device for its local police force, citing concerns over the safety record of Taser.









The city has initially purchased four BolaWrap devices, with twelve officers currently undergoing training to ensure proper deployment. The decision follows a growing trend away from Tasers in Italy, as numerous agencies investigate the circumstances surrounding recent deaths2. We believe Pavia's announcement represents a meaningful advancement in Italy's commitment to avoiding loss of life and prioritizing safety, pre-escalation tactics, and reduced risk of injury during law enforcement encounters.

“This tool allows officers to immobilize potentially dangerous individuals without causing physical harm, and, most importantly, without posing the same risks as a Taser,” said Rodolfo Faldini, Security Commissioner for the City of Pavia.





Unlike other tools that rely on pain compliance, BolaWrap enables officers to gain control in the pre-escalation period, often without higher levels of force or causing serious injury. In Italy, the BolaWrap is not classified as a weapon, which we believe reinforces its role as a safe, pre-escalation measure in policing operations.

Pavia's city administrators have already decommissioned their Taser program in 2024. We believe their announcement today to adopt Wrap's BolaWrap device now provides their officers with a key tool to deliver safer outcomes for all.

The move underscores a trend among law enforcement agencies seeking innovative technologies that reduce injuries, lower liability, and build public trust3.

“We believe Pavia's adoption of BolaWrap represents a growing international demand for safe and effective policing tools,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap.“As agencies seek alternatives to force, Wrap is proud to deliver solutions that are designed to protect officers, safeguard communities, and reinforce a commitment to human-centered policing.”

We believe the addition of Pavia to Wrap's portfolio demonstrates the Company's expanding footprint internationally across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and highlights its mission to redefine public safety through non-lethal, evidence-based solutions.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap RealityTM VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap RealityTM is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts seamless cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap RealityTM and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should”,“believe”,“target”,“project”,“goals”,“estimate”,“potential”,“predict”,“may”,“will”,“could”,“intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

1

2

3

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at