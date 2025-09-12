Adina Ziggy Mrkich Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Purpose, Persistence, And Positive Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adina Ziggy Mrkich, Founder and Festival Director of the San Pedro International Film Festival, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on personal evolution, goal-setting, and creating a lasting positive impact on the world.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Mrkich will explore how individuals from all backgrounds can evolve toward the life they aspire to, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning, flexibility, and persistence. She breaks down principles such as respecting oneself and others, being a positive force, and leaving the world better than one found it, helping viewers understand the broader relevance of these values in personal and professional contexts.“Always have goals. If you don't as yet, think about where you want to be when you're 45 years old,” Ziggy said.Adina's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

