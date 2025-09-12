Rigoberto Lozano Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Innovation, Family, And Life-Changing Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rigoberto Lozano, entrepreneur and founder of the Chariot 3000, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning personal challenges into real-world solutions. Rigo, inspired by his brother Omar's technical expertise and innovation, worked on their family-driven mission to create products that inspire hope and change lives.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Lozano will explore the emotional journey of helping his mother regain mobility, the behind-the-scenes story of launching the Chariot 3000, and how small acts of love can spark broader movements of impact. He breaks down the importance of gratitude, faith, and innovation in creating lasting change."My mission is to keep innovating, building, and helping people live better, more efficient lives, one product at a time," said Lozano.The Lozanos' episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

