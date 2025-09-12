Mako Industries Opens Brownsville Location To Support Starbase Construction And Deliver Comprehensive MEP Services

Mako Industries

- Steve Lykins, President and Founder of Mako IndustriesBROWNSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mako Industries Opens Brownsville Location to Support Starbase Construction and Deliver Comprehensive MEP ServicesMako Industries, a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Brownsville, Texas. This strategic expansion positions Mako to directly support the rapid growth around Starbase and bring its full suite of MEP services to the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas markets.“Our new Brownsville location reflects our commitment to supporting the region's growth with reliable, high-quality services,” said Steve Lykins, President and Founder of Mako Industries.“From Starbase construction to local commercial and industrial projects, Mako is ready to deliver industry-leading solutions backed by our experienced service teams.”Mako's core services include:.Mechanical Systems: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions designed for performance and energy efficiency..Electrical Systems: Power distribution, lighting, backup generators, and safety compliance to keep operations running smoothly..Plumbing Systems: Water supply, drainage, piping, and sustainable water solutions..Service & Maintenance: Preventive maintenance programs, on-demand service, 24/7 emergency support, and long-term system reliability.The Brownsville office is now fully operational and ready to support construction, maintenance, and capital projects throughout the region.For more information, contact:Vincent Rascon, VP OperationsMako IndustriesPhone: 469-691-0540Email: ...

