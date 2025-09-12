Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mako Industries Opens Brownsville Location To Support Starbase Construction And Deliver Comprehensive MEP Services


2025-09-12 10:16:13
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mako Industries

Our new Brownsville location underscores our commitment to fueling regional growth with reliable, high-quality services-from Starbase construction to local commercial and industrial projects.” - Steve Lykins, President and Founder of Mako IndustriesBROWNSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mako Industries Opens Brownsville Location to Support Starbase Construction and Deliver Comprehensive MEP Services

Mako Industries, a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Brownsville, Texas. This strategic expansion positions Mako to directly support the rapid growth around Starbase and bring its full suite of MEP services to the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas markets.

“Our new Brownsville location reflects our commitment to supporting the region's growth with reliable, high-quality services,” said Steve Lykins, President and Founder of Mako Industries.“From Starbase construction to local commercial and industrial projects, Mako is ready to deliver industry-leading solutions backed by our experienced service teams.”

Mako's core services include:
.Mechanical Systems: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions designed for performance and energy efficiency.
.Electrical Systems: Power distribution, lighting, backup generators, and safety compliance to keep operations running smoothly.
.Plumbing Systems: Water supply, drainage, piping, and sustainable water solutions.
.Service & Maintenance: Preventive maintenance programs, on-demand service, 24/7 emergency support, and long-term system reliability.

The Brownsville office is now fully operational and ready to support construction, maintenance, and capital projects throughout the region.

For more information, contact:
Vincent Rascon, VP Operations
Mako Industries
Phone: 469-691-0540
Email: ...

Vincent Rascon
Mako Industries
+1 469-691-0540
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN12092025003118003196ID1110054021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search