North Carolina Haunted Attraction Celebrates 18Th Halloween Season

Check out Reapers Realm this fall in Salisbury, NC.

Immersive North Carolina haunted attraction. Over 80 acres of scares plus additional Halloween season experiences. Select dates September to November.

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Haunted attraction located on over 80 acres of land

Limited run event in Salisbury, nearby Charlotte, Winston-Salem & Greensboro

Open select dates September through November

Open since 2008, Reapers Realm Haunted Farm and Trail will once again be instilling fear to visitors during the 2025 Halloween season. This will be their 18th year aiming to be the scariest haunted house in North Carolina, and will be open during the Fall tourism season for those seeking spooky fun.



The limited engagement event runs from mid-September through the first weekend of November. The haunt is centrally-located within close proximity to Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro.



On Fridays and Sundays, tickets are only $25 per person. Saturday tickets are priced at $30 per person. Tickets can be bought online ahead of time, or onsite with cash (ATM provided for customer convenience). Parking is an additional five dollars.



Reapers offers a text-based fan club with benefits such as free parking and perks such as free merch upon multiple visits! More information can be located here



The haunt proudly touts many incredible characters, such as Mr. Whiskers, BOBO, Stumpy, and Grandpa. Reapers relies on rich story telling, as well as the dedicated staff, located on a sprawling property in the heart of the woods.



Staff at Reapers advise that guests wear closed toe shoes, dress for the outdoors, and that children under the age of 12 may find this attraction too scary.

Fans who have concerns about accessibility, mobility, flashing lights, and sudden loud noises will want to contact the haunt about accessibility policies, liabilities and accommodations before purchasing tickets.

Please do not visit Reapers if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as any cold or flu symptoms. Guests who harass or touch our scare actors, or knowingly cause harm to other guests while visiting, will be trespassed from our event.



To learn about the haunted attraction, get directions and more, visit

