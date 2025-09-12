Kapil Sharma Show: Shriya Saran Gets Candid About Love Life During Mirai Promotions

Shriya Saran shared her love story for the first time during Mirai's promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show. This revelation became a highlight of the show and is now trending on social media.

Shriya Saran, a well-known actress in Telugu cinema, has captivated audiences for nearly two decades with her acting, glamour, and dance. Debuting in 2001 with 'Ishtam,' she achieved stardom through hits like Santosham, Sivaji: The Boss alongside Rajinikanth, marked a turning point. She's gained a pan-India following with diverse roles in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her latest release is Mirai.

Teja Sajja, fresh off the pan-India success of Hanu-Man, stars in Mirai, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. This high-budget fantasy action film features a stellar cast including Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. Mirai has garnered positive reviews, with its action, fantasy, and emotional elements being praised. The film is poised for box office success. Shriya's performance has been well-received.

The Mirai team, including Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Teja Sajja, and Ritika Nayak, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. They shared insights about the film, entertaining the audience with their conversations, wit, and dance moves. Teja Sajja's comments about Jagapathi Babu's romantic remarks brought laughter, and Jagapathi Babu himself added to the fun with his comments.

Shriya shared her love story on the show. She mistakenly booked a cruise to the Maldives a month earlier than planned with friends, ending up going solo. There, she met Russian tennis player Andrei Koscheev, and their adventurous journey began. They married in March 2018 and have a daughter, Radha, born in 2021. Andrei is now involved in business as well as tennis.Interestingly, Andrei was initially scared by a scene from Shriya's film, but their bond strengthened. They married in March 2018 and welcomed their daughter Radha in 2021. Andrei is now a businessman alongside his tennis career.

Shriya Saran has made her mark from South Indian cinema to Bollywood, with hits like Drishyam and Drishyam 2. She recently starred in Subbaraj's Tamil romantic action thriller, Retro, alongside Surya and Pooja Hegde.

Her latest release is Mirai, a fantasy action film directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, featuring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. Shriya's love story was a highlight on The Kapil Sharma Show.