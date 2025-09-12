New York Plastic Surgical Group Expands To New Jersey With New Englewood Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Garden City, NY, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPS Group), one of the nation's longest-standing plastic surgery practices, is proud to announce its expansion into New Jersey with the opening of a new office in Englewood, NJ .

For over 75 years, NYPSG has been recognized as a leader in advanced plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery. With this milestone, patients in northern New Jersey will now have convenient access to the group's full spectrum of procedures, including Eyelid Surgery, Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Tummy Tuck, and Breast Augmentation.

Dr. Samuel Kim will lead the newly established Englewood location. A fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Kim offers expertise in aesthetic surgery, microsurgery, craniofacial reconstruction, burn care, and complex wound management. His additional fellowship training in Hand Surgery at New York University provided specialized skills in trauma reconstruction, nerve repair, and functional restoration.

“Expanding into New Jersey allows us to bring our legacy of innovation and patient-focused care to a new community,” said Dr. Tommaso Addona, President of New York Plastic Surgical Group.“With Dr. Kim leading our Englewood office, we are excited to serve patients with the highest level of surgical precision and compassionate care.”





About New York Plastic Surgical Group

Founded in 1948, New York Plastic Surgical Group is the largest and longest-standing private, academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. With offices across Long Island, Manhattan, Westchester, and now Englewood, NJ, the practice is known for its commitment to innovation, patient safety, and compassionate care.

For more information or to schedule a consultation in Englewood, please visit nyplasticsurgical .

CONTACT: Jeanine DiGennaro Director of Marketing & Communications (516) 629-3835 ... New York Plastic Surgical Group (516) 742-3404