LHV Group's Own Share Acquisition Transactions
|Date
|Aggregated volume
|Weighted average price per day (EUR)
|08.09.2025
|12,000
|3.516250
|09.09.2025
|12,000
|3.506250
|10.09.2025
|3,000
|3.500000
|11.09.2025
|12,000
|3.49625
LHV Group is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company's general meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025 , and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board . The authorized agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group's investor website.
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of July, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 476,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
