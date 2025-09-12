Doland Pro Unveils Q3 Platform Update To Help Banks And Family Offices Deliver Credible Impact Reporting At Scale

DoLand Pro Q3 update helps banks scale credible impact reporting with automation, SDG alignment, and client-ready narratives.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DoLand Pro , the Copenhagen-based fintech for sustainable finance and impact reporting , announced its Q3 platform update, designed to help banks, wealth managers, and foundations automate impact data aggregation and deliver clear, client-ready narratives across diversified portfolios.Financial institutions face rising expectations from clients and regulators to evidence the real-world effects of investments-not just surface-level ESG scores. The September release from DoLand Pro advances advisor workflows and report modularity so teams can move from manual, ad-hoc reporting to a consistent, white-labeled experience that highlights material outcomes in language clients understand.With the Q3 update, institutions can:Automate impact data sourcing across public markets-with pathways for private and alternative assets-while preserving auditability.Assemble modular, white-labeled reports mapped to global frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and EU SFDR.Visualize outcomes and impact drivers through intuitive dashboards and client-friendly narratives that drive engagement among next-generation investors.“Clients are asking a simple question: What is my money actually doing? Our job is to help institutions answer that credibly, consistently, and at scale,” said Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO and Founder of DoLand Pro.“This release reduces manual effort for advisors and elevates the narrative quality so impact becomes tangible well beyond generic ESG scores.”The update also supports communication needs tied to the upcoming planning cycles for year-end and Q1 reporting, enabling teams to standardize templates, align internal stakeholders, and accelerate delivery across client segments.DoLand Pro's white-label solution is used by values-driven financial institutions in Northern Europe and by partners integrating impact insights into broader investment and reporting stacks. Institutions appreciate the efficient administration experience and the ability to evidence the impact of entire portfolios for their customers.DoLand Pro is delivered as SaaS with a simple, transparent commercial model that scales with the number of administrative users and end-investors. Implementation is calibrated to each institution's architecture, with optional services for onboarding and framework alignment.About DoLand ProDoLand Pro is a Nordic fintech company headquartered in Copenhagen. The company provides white-labeled impact reporting tools for banks, wealth managers, family offices, and foundations. By combining technology, data, and design, DoLand Pro enables financial institutions to meet evolving regulatory demands, engage clients with credible narratives, and accelerate capital flows toward sustainable outcomes. The company pivoted from B2C to B2B in 2024 and operates across multiple European markets.

