Ritecheck Helps Customers Transition As Federal Government Ends Paper Checks By September 30, 2025

Bronx, NY – The Federal Government has announced that as of September 30, 2025 , paper checks for federal payments-including tax refunds and Social Security payments (SSA, SSI)-will be permanently phased out in favor of electronic payments.

To ensure a smooth transition, RiteCheck has partnered with its bank to offer customers a reliable way to continue accessing their funds quickly and conveniently. Through this service, RiteCheck will receive the customer's federal electronic payment and issue a printed check that can be cashed immediately at any RiteCheck location.

“At RiteCheck, our goal is to make sure our customers are never left behind,” said a RiteCheck spokesperson.“The federal shift to electronic payments may feel overwhelming for many, but we've built a simple, secure solution so people can continue receiving and cashing their payments with confidence.”



Faster access to funds – up to four days earlier than traditional methods

Automatic enrollment with SSA/SSI direct deposit (no need to visit Social Security office)

No bank account or credit check required

Safe and secure – eliminates the risk of lost or stolen checks Electronic notification when funds are available for pick-up

With 11 neighborhood locations across the Bronx and Harlem, RiteCheck is well-positioned to serve customers who need a dependable, community-based financial services partner during this transition.

For more information about RiteCheck's federal electronic payment services and how to sign up, visit or stop by any RiteCheck location and ask a teller for details.

Founded in 1949, RiteCheck is a family-owned financial services company proudly serving the Bronx and Harlem communities. With 11 convenient neighborhood locations, RiteCheck provides essential services including check cashing , money transfers, bill payment, prepaid debit cards , notary services, and more. RiteCheck is committed to transparency, reliability, and empowering customers with accessible financial solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.