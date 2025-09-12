Renewable/Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market Size To Grow At 19.03% CAGR By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global renewable and sustainable laboratory plasticware market is projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2025 to USD 2.40 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 19.03%.

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global renewable and sustainable laboratory plasticware market size was valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2.40 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 19.03%.

The global renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market is driven by the increasing environmental awareness, growing government regulations, and expanding healthcare sector.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @

Key Takeaways



Europe dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market during the forecast period.

By type of plastic, the bioplastic segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type of plastic, the recycled plastic segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By type of polymer, the polypropylene segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

By type of plasticware, the pipette tips segment dominated the market in 2024

By type of plasticware, the tubes segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024. By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.



Market Overview & Potential

The renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market encompasses the innovative solutions that help in minimizing the environmental impact of traditional laboratory plasticware. These innovations utilize bioplastics, recycled plastics, or reusable plastics. They are used for developing various apparatus, which help in providing alternatives to single-use plastics used for storing, culturing, or pipetting. At the same time, the growing environmental awareness, research and development, expanding industries, as well as strict regulations for avoiding the use of single-use plastics are driving the market growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

What are the Major Growth Drivers for the Market?

The growing environmental awareness is increasing the use of renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware. This helps in reducing plastic waste along with the carbon footprint. This is driving the development of recycled plastic or bioplastic with improved durability. Additionally, growing regulations to minimize the use of single-use plastics, increasing R&D, and expanding healthcare are the other renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing investment, acquisitions, funding, and collaboration to enhance the development of renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticwares.



In March 2025, an investment was approved after acquiring a 14.3% stake in Lucro Plastecycle Private Limited (Lucro) by the Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). To promote sustainable plastic packaging and highlight the challenge of hard-to-recycle flexible plastic will be the main goal of this investment.

In September 2024, funding was awarded to the Institute for Cooperative Upcycling of Plastics (iCOUP), which will be used in their work advancing transformative manufacturing that utilizes discarded plastics. Moreover, the $15.1 million funding was renewed for 4 years by the DOE's Office of Science.

In September 2024, the Bioplastic Innovation Hub, with $8 million collaboration, was developed by CSIRO and Murdoch University. They will be focusing on developing next-generation compostable plastic to transform plastic packaging . In October 2024, in the latest funding round $200 million was received by Applied Bioplastics, which is a pioneering force in the sustainable materials sector. Thus, the aim of the company to transform the bioplastics industry by providing innovative solutions for mass production will be supported by this capital.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

Lower compatibility compared to single-use plastics acts as the major limitation in the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market. This decreases their use in the presence of extreme temperature conditions or strong chemicals. Moreover, the lack of recycling infrastructure, limited production or quality, and their inconsistency can also limit the market growth.

Become a valued research partner with us -

Regional Analysis

Why did Europe Dominate the Market in 2024?

Europe captured the biggest revenue share of the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market. Europe consisted of strict regulations that restricted the use of single-use laboratory plasticware and enhanced the use of renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware. This increased their adoption across the industries as well as institutions. Moreover, the growing environmental awareness has also increased their use and investment to enhance their production. Thus, this enhanced the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market. The expanding industries are increasing the use of laboratory plasticware. The growing investments are also promoting their use. Furthermore, their adoption is also increasing due to growing R&D and increasing environmental awareness. Thus, this is promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By type of plastic analysis

Why Did the Bioplastic Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By type of plastic, the bioplastic segment held the largest share of the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market in 2024, as it was made from renewable sources. At the same time, it was biodegradable, which increased its use. Additionally, it also provided compatibility with the chemicals and heat.

By type of plastic, the recycled plastic segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. It is increasingly being used in the manufacturing process due to its compatibility. Moreover, it also helps in reducing plastic waste. Furthermore, their cost-effective production is increasing their acceptance rates.

By type of polymer analysis

Which Type of Polymer Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By type of polymer, the polypropylene segment held the dominating share of the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market in 2024 and is expected to show lucrative growth during the predicted time, due to its high compatibility with chemicals. It was used repeatedly due to its lightweight and durability. Additionally, it was able to withstand high temperatures, which increased its use during sterilization procedures.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

By type of plasticware analysis

What Made Pipette Tips the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By type of plasticware, the pipette tips segment led the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market in 2024, because they were crucial for handling different types of liquid samples. They were used continuously during experimentation to avoid the chances of cross-contamination. This enhanced the market growth.

By type of plasticware, the tubes segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the upcoming years. The tubes are being used widely due to their growing applications. Moreover, the growing interest in molecular biology is also increasing its use. Additionally, the growing use of centrifugation is increasing its demand.

By end-user analysis

How the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market in 2024, driven by growing research and development. They are being used for the discovery, development, as well as for testing. This, in turn, was supported by the investments to enhance their production. Thus, this contributed to the market growth.

By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years. The renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticwares are being used for experimental purposes. Moreover, their growing R&D are also driving their demand. Additionally, the growing collaborations are enhancing their use.

Recent Developments in the Market



In August 2025, the student-led plastic recycling innovations are transforming the research laboratories at the University of California, as the plastic waste is being recycled to offer innovative solutions through the "Facility Lab Optimization and Waste Management Program" (FLOW).

In March 2025, the Shimadzu Kobe Innovation Lab, also known as Kobe Lab, was opened by Shimadzu Corporation, which will be focusing on developing bioplastics from carbon dioxide (CO2) of microorganisms and will accelerate the development of these useful microorganisms. In March 2025, a project to establish plastic raw material manufacturing technology independent of fossil resources was announced by the collaboration between Resonac Corporation and Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd., which will be supported by the GI Fund.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 25.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 27.43 billion in 2025. It is further expected to reach USD 62.95 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period.

The global laboratory balances and scales market stood at USD 3.45 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 3.59 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to attain USD 5.13 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2025 and 2034.

The global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 2.65 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2025 to 2034.

The global liquid handling technology market is forecasted to grow from USD 7.25 billion in 2025 to USD 15.79 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 9.03% during the period.

The sustainable bioprocessing materials market is poised for strong growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The global biostimulants market was valued at USD 3.06 billion in 2024, increased to USD 3.29 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 7.44% between 2025 and 2034.

The drug discovery SaaS platforms market is witnessing rapid advancements globally, with revenue expected to scale into the hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034.

The global cytology fixatives market was valued at USD 431.7 million in 2024, expanded to USD 450 million in 2025, and is projected to hit USD 653.92 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.24% over the forecast period.

The global molecular spectroscopy market stood at USD 6.97 billion in 2024, reached USD 7.15 billion in 2025, and is projected to climb to USD 9.04 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 2.64% between 2025 and 2034.

The global automated blood processing equipment market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2024, increased to USD 2.28 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 4.41 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2025 to 2034.

Renewable/Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market Key Players List



Corning

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Labcon

Eppendorf

Polycarbin

Diversified Biotech

Green Elephant Biotech QIAGEN

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type of Plastic



Bioplastic

Recycled Plastic Other Plastics



By Type of Polymer



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene Other Polymers

By Type of Plasticware



Pipette Tips

Tubes

Plates

Racks Other Plasticware



By End User



Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical and Environmental Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other End Users

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard:

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region : +91 9356 9282 04

Web:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest