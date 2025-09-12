Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Tim Lorman Talks Career Change From Real Estate To Printing In Denver & Golden, CO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER & GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October of 2022, Tim Lorman purchased his first Minuteman Press franchise in Denver, CO located at 1004 S. Jason St. near the downtown corridor. In August of 2024, Tim decided to buy his second Minuteman Press franchise in Golden, CO located at 400 Corporate Circle, Suite C.

For his Denver center, Tim was welcomed into the Minuteman Press International President's Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024. Then, at Minuteman Press World Expo 2025 in July-August, Tim was awarded the Top Overall Performance Award for his region as a result of his continued success and growth in Denver and Golden.

As he celebrates three years in business, Tim reflects on leaving his career in commercial real estate for an entirely new industry with help from Minuteman Press. He also shares his keys to growth and provides a first-hand look at what it was like attending the franchisor's World Expo.









What was your background and why did you choose Minuteman Press?

“I spent 20 years in the commercial real estate, facility management, and construction project management fields in the financial services and health care sectors. During the pandemic, my industry became significantly destabilized and I decided to gain better control over my professional life by owning my own business. I had worked in a print shop in high school and owned a couple of small businesses prior to starting my real estate services career, so I was familiar with the printing business and comfortable owning my own retail business. Choosing Minuteman Press was actually a happy accident as I found the business for sale listing online. Now, as I approach my third year as a Minuteman Press owner, I can't imagine owning any other business.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“Based on my prior experience in printing, albeit many years ago, the initial training felt more like a refresher on the printing business. However, the portion of the initial training dedicated to learning their proprietary FLEX software was incredibly effective and I felt very comfortable heading out on my own at the conclusion of my two-week virtual training course. The support from the Minuteman Press corporate team is amazing. My Regional VP Jack Panzer and the local field team are always just a phone call away and have consistently provided me with world-class support, training, and advice. Finally, both FLEX and our vendor network are the 'special sauce' that enables me to be highly competitive in my market and to grow my business at the pace in which I have.”

What was it like attending World Expo 2025 and what were your key takeaways from the event?

“I've attended trade shows in the past in prior professional roles, but none have been as informative or productive for me as the Minuteman Press World Expo. It's hard to rate one aspect higher than any of the others, but I found the Vendor Show to be incredibly valuable. Having an extensive vendor network such as ours is an incredible tool and the time I spent in each individual booth helped me learn how to maximize this tool. The expertise and advice I received during the time I spent with the vendors was priceless.”

What are your top 3 keys to your sales growth and success?

“It's hard to pick only three as all of these options have significantly impact our growth trajectory in a positive way. That said, I'd say our staff, our client/broker/vendor relationships, and acquisitions lead the pack as the most impactful. We would not be in business let alone growing at the pace with which we are if it were not for our employees. What makes them so fantastic is that they are an all-star team, not just a group of individual all-stars. They consistently leverage their years of experience, commitment to quality, and passion for customer service to work together as a team to produce amazing outcomes for our customers. Based on these outcomes, our business with our retail clients, brokers, and even our vendors has grown from them giving us more work and referring new customers to us. Finally, we completed an acquisition of Minuteman Press in Golden, CO last year, which introduced us to a new client base and expanded service offerings.”

What are your top 3 ways of marketing your business?



“ The Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program is our hands-down number 1 tool for marketing our business. During the World Expo, we learned we were only scratching the surface on the power of this program and are focused on using the information we gained to really amp up the effectiveness of that program.



The second way we've found to market our business is through networking with our current clients. We have a significant number of clients who are one department within a much larger organization. Once we establish a relationship and have gathered notes on other printed items onsite while making a delivery, we'll straight up ask our contact who handles the printing of this form or that sign. We've found having a specific example of an item is way better than referencing a generic item.

Finally, we are active in our community and support non-profits . We provide a number of in-kind contributions for the fundraising events for several of our non-profit clients and attend a number of these events each year. From networking at these events to participating on advisory boards, we've had a number of opportunities to meet fellow business leaders and make connections that have enabled us to grow our business.”



What are your high-demand products and key growth areas?

“Our highest demand items are direct mailings (both direct addressed and EDDM) and booklets. Our largest clients are insurance brokers and a significant portion of our business is producing annual open enrollment notification mailers and benefit guides. Our largest growth area is direct-to-rigid substrate printing. We recently acquired a new flatbed printer and router to support a new client that has engaged us to produce in-store signage for multiple retail locations. Having this equipment will not only allow us to support this customer's needs but to also provide rigid substrate projects for our trade and retail customers.”

What are the biggest rewards of owning your business?

“The biggest reward for me has been the relationships I have created and grown as a Minuteman Press owner. My employees, customers, vendors, brokers, neighbors, and fellow Minuteman Press owners have become close friends with whom I enjoy spending time outside of work as much as partnering with them during the work day. I've been able to run my business and build relationships by attending benefit dinners for our non-profit customers; going to a football game with my USPS contact; watching hockey games with one of our brokers; and plan a fishing trip with another Minuteman Press owner. The people and relationships I've built is what I enjoy most about being a part of the Minuteman Press family.”

