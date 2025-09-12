Kuwait Condemns Hostile Remarks By Israeli Occupation's PM Towards Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait today expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the hostile statements and threats made by the Israeli prime minister against the State of Qatar, describing them as desperate attempts to justify the ongoing aggression and violations of state sovereignty.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's firm and unwavering stance in supporting the State of Qatar and backing all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability. The ministry also stressed the need for the international community and the UN Security Council to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities to maintain international peace and security and to put an end to the violations and attacks committed by the Israeli occupation.