Sheila Hyland's Debut,“The Story Of A Boy Called Red,” Honors A Father's Quiet Strength And Exposes A Hidden History

A Powerful True Story of Resilience, Brotherly Love, and the Enduring Scars of Ireland's Institutional Care System - From the Orphanages of Dublin to a Friendship with Boxing Legend Rocky Marciano

That's what Sheila Hyland has done with The Story of a Boy Called Red, her first book. The story-the true story of her father-is a powerful and poetic tracing of the quiet and brave life of a little boy named Bert-pronounced Red-who was born into a loving home in Dublin in 1921 but had almost everything taken away from him before he reached the age of five.

A Childhood That Changed in a Day

Bert's life began with the warmth and laughter and strong arms of a father who loved him. Gradually, it was all taken away. The first thing was the death of Bert's father. His mother remarried, and soon thereafter, without a word of explanation or farewell, Bert and his little brother John were whisked away into care-arrested away from the warmth of home and a family life into the coldness of religious institutions.

From that day forth, the two boys enter a world where silence is demanded, cruelty the norm, and kindness a wicked aberration. Yet Bert never ceases to care for his brother, even in this world. He holds onto one thing: the promise to protect him.

Not Just a Story, A Real Life Remembered

Author Sheila Hyland wrote this book not as a writer chasing a publishing dream, but as a daughter trying to preserve her father's story.

“Some of the details came from memory. Some from old conversations and family stories. And some I had to imagine, because no one ever spoke of those years,” she explains.“But I know the spirit of it is true because I knew my father. And he carried this story with him his whole life.”

What Makes This Book So Powerful?

There's no drama for the sake of it. No overdone descriptions. Just simple, heartfelt writing that lets the emotion speak for itself.

What stands out is the quiet bravery in every chapter. Red doesn't fight with fists (though sometimes he does). He resists through caring, enduring, and refusing to allow the worst in the world to dim the beauty of his being.

This is not a tale of revenge; it is a tale of clinging-to love, family, and whoever you are-when everything else is taken away.

Moments That Stay with You

The book is filled with scenes that don't leave you. The moment young Bert sees his mother cry through a window and doesn't know why. The day he's taken to court and handed over to strangers. His first night in the orphanage, separated from John, alone in a strange bed.

But it's not just sorrow you feel. You also see glimpses of resilience, when Bert helps a younger boy who stutters, when he finds small ways to comfort his brother, and when he begins to fight back, not with violence, but with quiet courage.

From Orphanage Halls to the Boxing Ring

The Story of a Boy Called Red is not only about Bert's early struggles, it also follows the drive that pushed him far beyond those walls. As a boy, he found boxing, a sport that gave him focus and purpose. What started as rough matches in the school yard turned into disciplined training.

He built a name for himself with his power, sharp footwork, and courage in the ring. That path took him all the way to America, where he met one of boxing's greatest champions, Rocky Marciano. They sparred together and became friends. These parts of the book open a window into a golden time in boxing and show the spirit of a man who could stand with the best.

A Life Driven by Ambition and Heart

This isn't only a story of hardship, it's also about chasing dreams. Bert's journey carried him from Ireland to England, and then to America, driven by a love for boxing and the will to make something more of his life. His story shows how determination can turn struggle into opportunity.

In sharing her father's life, Sheila Hyland reminds us that strength is not just in surviving, but in daring to reach for what you want. The Story of a Boy Called Red is as much about ambition, friendship, and reaching goals as it is about facing the pain of the past.

Why It Matters Now

As more truths come to light about the trauma children faced in Ireland's institutional systems, The Story of a Boy Called Red gives those headlines a human face. It's not a political book. It doesn't preach. It simply tells one boy's truth and in doing so, honors the truth of so many others who were never heard.

A Book Rooted in Family, Written with Heart

Sheila Hyland didn't grow up in a family that talked openly about the past. Like many children of survivors, she had to gather the pieces herself. But what she found was more than sadness. She found strength.

Now a mother and grandmother herself, she felt a growing responsibility to write it down, not just for readers, but for future generations of her own family.

This is a book that will be passed down, not just read once, and shelved.

A Story Meant to Be Shared

Those who have read Angela's Ashes, This Boy's Life, or Educated will sense a familiar pang here. But what makes The Story of a Boy Called Red distinct is how rooted it is, not only in history, but also in the emotional world of a child struggling to make sense of loss, love, and survival.

