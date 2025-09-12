Two Men Injured In Russian Drone Attack Near Kherson
The victims sought medical attention at a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso, mine-blast injuries, and closed head trauma caused by the attack.
The RMA noted that both men are currently undergoing further medical examination and receiving all necessary care.Read also: Six injured in Kherson region following Russian strikes
Earlier, on the night of September 12, Russian forces shelled residential buildings in central Kherson. The resulting fire destroyed several apartments and commercial spaces. A senior resident who was trapped under the rubble was rescued unharmed.
