Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Men Injured In Russian Drone Attack Near Kherson

Two Men Injured In Russian Drone Attack Near Kherson


2025-09-12 09:08:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The victims sought medical attention at a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso, mine-blast injuries, and closed head trauma caused by the attack.

The RMA noted that both men are currently undergoing further medical examination and receiving all necessary care.

Read also: Six injured in Kherson region following Russian strikes

Earlier, on the night of September 12, Russian forces shelled residential buildings in central Kherson. The resulting fire destroyed several apartments and commercial spaces. A senior resident who was trapped under the rubble was rescued unharmed.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

MENAFN12092025000193011044ID1110053721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search