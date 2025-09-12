Tara Sonenshine
-
Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice in Public Diplomacy,
Tufts University
Tara D. Sonenshine, former U.S. under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs is an Emmy-award winning journalist with ABC NEWS, former Newsweek editor, author of numerous articles on foreign affairs. Tara Sonenshine served as the Executive Vice President of the United States Institute of Peace. She taught public diplomacy at The Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University and served as the school's Senior Career Advisor. She is a regular columnist for TheHill. Ms. Sonenshine is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and is quoted widely on media, foreign policy, and public diplomacy.Experience
-
–present
Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice in Public Diplomacy, Tufts University
-
1981
Tufts University, BA Political Science
