Ex-CIA Officer Buck Sexton Warns Trump's“Manhattan 2” Could Trigger Historic Economic Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Interview Reveals $2.2 Trillion Plan to Reshape America's Future

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to former CIA officer Buck Sexton, President Trump is preparing to launch what he calls “Manhattan 2” -a sweeping plan that could inject trillions into America's economy.

“This is going to be truly unprecedented,” Sexton said.“I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders... setting our economy on a 40-year bull run.”

Artificial Superintelligence: The Next Frontier

Sexton describes the heart of the initiative as nothing less than a new industrial revolution.

“This isn't ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you've ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence - or ASI.”

He underscored the stakes:“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

The Scale of Investment

The economic implications are staggering. Sexton revealed, “All told, that's an estimated $2.2 trillion in targeted government investment in the coming decade – not speculation, not wishful thinking.”

And history, he argues, shows how powerful such investments can be.“Every time the U.S. enters a major arms race, we see the same pattern. The government pours massive funds into little-known tech companies... and those companies turn early investors into millionaires.”

Learning From the Past

Sexton compared today's opportunity to the aftermath of World War II: “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity for families who knew how to play it to create real wealth.”

Looking ahead, he concluded:“The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I'm calling: 'Manhattan 2'”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also“hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America's highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

With unmatched access to the White House and top advisors, Sexton now leverages his insider knowledge and national security background to deliver intelligence-driven financial research to everyday Americans.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group