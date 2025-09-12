Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report 2025: Analyzes Growth By Type (Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other), Insurance, Mode, End User And Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$496.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$636.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Insurance Brokers & Agents market report include:
- Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc Aon PLC Arthur J Gallagher & Co Willis Towers Watson PLC Brown & Brown Inc. Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. Lockton Companies Inc Acrisure LLC USI Insurance Services LLC HUB International Limited Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. Urjita Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited EFFICIENT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. VIBHUTI INSURANCE BROKERS PVT. LTD. UNISON Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd. UIB Insurance Brokers Private Limited MGA Insurance Brokers Mega Capital Roderick Insurance Brokers Unity Insurance Brokers Insurance Advisernet Australia Fanhua Inc. Chang'an Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. Mintaian Insurance Surveyors & Loss Adjusters Group Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Huakang Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. Union Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. JiangTai Insurance Broker Co. Ltd. Air Union Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd. Huatai Insurance Agency & Consultant Service Ltd. Willis Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd. Lloyd's of London Limited (UK) Funk Gruppe GmbH Ecclesia Holding GmbH Insurance Brokers LLC MAI Insurance Brokers Poland Sp. z o.o. Meijers Assurantien B.V. International Insurance Brokers s.r.o. Arthur J. Gallagher Lockton Inc. Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. NFP Corp. Assured Partners Inc. CBIZ, Inc. Canadian Insurance Brokers Inc. iCare Insurance Brokers ALIGNED Insurance Inc. Novamar Insurance Mexico JAH Insurance Brokers Corp THB MEXICO, Intermediario de Reaseguro, S.A. de C.V. TTMS Argentina S.A. 123Seguro Insur Insurance Company S.A. SRC Brokers Lockton Brasil Corretora de Seguros Ltda Uai Brazil Insurance Broker ALC Corretora de Seguros Capital Shield Insurance Brokers L.L.C. Nexus Insurance Brokers LLC Wehbe Insurance Services LLC New Shield Insurance Brokers LLC Unitrust Insurance Broker LLC Gulf Oasis Insurance Brokers LLC Earnest Insurance Brokers LLC Al Noor Insurance Broker Arab Orient Insurance Brokers Lusail Insurance Brokers Glenrand MIB Limited Howden Northlink Insurance Brokers Carrier Insurance Brokers Glanvills Enthoven Union Commercial Insurance Broker
