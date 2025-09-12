Evolution Petroleum Declares 48Th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.12
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit for more information.
Contact
Investor Relations
(713) 935-0122
