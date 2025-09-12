Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Evolution Petroleum Declares 48Th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.12


2025-09-12 08:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for its fiscal 2026 first quarter, payable on September 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 22, 2025.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit for more information.

Contact
 Investor Relations
(713) 935-0122
...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


MENAFN12092025004107003653ID1110053468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search