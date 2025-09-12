Threathunter.Ai Calls Out The Second MFA Lie: 'Compliance Says MFA Job Done'

MILBERT STOPS AiTM, EVILGINX AND TOKEN THEFTS

- James McMurry

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ThreatHunter, the advanced threat hunting and real time mitigation company, has released the second truth in its ongoing series“Lies, Damn Lies and MFA.” This time, the focus is on compliance driven security theater: the belief that simply turning on MFA means the job is done.

The Myth:

Compliance auditors and checklists often tell organizations that enabling MFA closes the book on identity risk. MFA deployed equals box checked.

The Reality:

MFA only protects the authentication step. Tokens continue to live long after login. Refresh tokens can last for weeks. Conditional access policies often leave dangerous gaps. Legacy protocols are still active in many environments.

James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter, said:

“MFA is not the finish line. It is the starting gun for the attacker. If your program ends at compliance, you have already lost. Attackers do not care if you passed the audit. They care about how to exploit what your audit missed.”

THE ONLY WAY TO STOP IN REAL TIME IS HAVING MILBERT !

MILBERT is a fully agentic AI system built to operate where MFA fails. It does not stop at detection. MILBERT hunts for stolen tokens, replayed sessions, and policy bypass attempts in real time. It takes action immediately, killing active sessions, resetting MFA, and denying attackers the access compliance checklists ignored.

Availability and Pricing

MILBERT is available today starting at $4,995 per year. For the next two weeks, organizations can sign up for a free 30 day trial and see how a fully agentic AI system shuts down identity attacks before they become breaches.

Call Evan Tremper at 714-505-4011 to setup your free 30 day trial or purchase at

This release follows ThreatHunter's first announcement in the series, which exposed the most dangerous misconception of all: that MFA stops phishing. More announcements in the series will continue to highlight the lies enterprises believe and the truths attackers exploit.

About ThreatHunter

ThreatHunter is a U.S. based cybersecurity company delivering 24/7 threat hunting, MDR, and advanced AI driven defense. With more than 18 years of innovation, the company combines human expertise with agentic AI to detect, mitigate, and eliminate threats in real time.

For more information, visit and .

Li Patterson

ThreatHunter

