India's Forex Rises By $4.03 Billion To $698.26 Billion, Gold Reserves Jump
This comes after reserves had already risen by $3.51 billion in the previous week, taking the total to $694.2 billion as of August 29.
The RBI data showed that foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest part of the reserves, went up by $540 million to $584.47 billion.
These assets include currencies such as the euro, pound and yen, and their value in dollar terms also reflects changes in exchange rates.
A big boost came from gold reserves, which jumped by $3.53 billion to reach $90.29 billion during the week.
On the other hand, special drawing rights (SDRs) stood at $18.74 billion, as per the central bank's data.
India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also inched up by $2 million to $4.75 billion.
The RBI frequently steps into the forex market to control sudden fluctuations in the rupee.
Such interventions, officials say, are not meant to fix the currency at a particular level but to ensure stability and prevent sharp volatility.
With reserves inching closer to the $700 billion mark, analysts believe the strong buffer will help India manage external shocks and provide confidence to global investors in uncertain times.
Meanwhile, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, for the week ended August 29, was increased by $1.69 billion to $583.94 billion.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
For the week ended August 29, the gold component of the forex reserves was also increased by $1.77 billion to $86.77 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment