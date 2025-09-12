BJP Releases Manifesto For BTR Polls, CM Sarma Vows Full Implementation Of Bodo Accord
Unveiling the manifesto at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the BJP would prioritise peace, infrastructure, and empowerment of women in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.
"In our manifesto, we have promised 100 per cent implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord. We will build new infrastructure in BTC, establish new higher educational institutes, and take a series of measures to empower our mothers and sisters," the Chief Minister told reporters.
In a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CM Sarma said no one could gain politically by "defaming mothers".
He remarked, "The mother of someone, the mother of the Prime Minister, is our mother. A mother is a mother in every sense. Those who try to defame a mother will never succeed in our country."
The Chief Minister also spoke on the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged Pakistan links involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, terming the findings "explosive".
According to him, the report runs into 96 pages and contains "important documents related to the sovereignty of our country".
"Once it is discussed in the Cabinet, we will release the SIT report for the general public as well as take the next step. But let me assure all of you, this is a very explosive report," CM Sarma said.
He further alleged that a "cartel" was working to "defame and derail" India's development process.
"In that cartel, one Pakistani citizen and the British wife of the Honourable MP have played a big role. Now it is completely clear. Once the BTC election is over, the Cabinet will discuss the SIT report and take the next call. For now, our priority is to ensure peaceful BTC elections," the CM added.
The elections in Bodoland are being seen as a crucial political contest ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, with the BJP seeking to consolidate its base in the region.
