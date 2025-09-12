World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra Set To Defend Title And Lead Indian Contingent In Tokyo

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Men's javelin throw defending champion Neeraj Chopra leads an inspired Indian squad, joined by veterans like Annu Rani and debutant sprint sensation Animesh Kujur at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, from Saturday.

Chopra will enter competition as the first-ever defending world champion from India, having claimed the men's javelin throw title in Budapest two years back.

He made history by winning gold in Budapest two years ago, becoming the first Asian winner of the men's world javelin title. Ever since his breakthrough Olympic triumph in 2021, javelin fans have been wondering when Chopra would breach the 90-metre line.

The Indian superstar finally achieved 90m landmark earlier this year with his 90.23m national record at the Diamond League meeting in Doha. His 90.23m would be enough to top the world list ahead of a major championships. This season, it places him third heading into Tokyo behind Germany's Julian Weber and Brazil's Luiz da Silva.

Weber not only beat Chopra in Doha, throwing 91.06m, he went on to win the Diamond League title with two more throws beyond 91 metres, topped by a lifetime best of 91.51m.

With Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav also in the fray in men's javelin throw, it will be the first time that India will field four athletes in a single event at the World Championships.

India's athletics contingent for the Tokyo edition comprises 14 men and five women, who will compete for medals across 15 events.

Rising sprinter Animesh Kujur makes history as the first Indian sprinter to qualify for the global showpiece when he lines up in the men's 200m. The youngster broke both the 100 and 200 metre national records this year.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who has returned unbeaten in five competitions this season since making his comeback from injury, and Asian Games women's javelin champion Annu Rani will also hope for a good showing in Japan.

Triple Jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel and Sarvesh Kushare, steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary, hurdler Tejas Shirse, long distance runner Gulveer Singh Gulveer are some of the other top names in the contingent to Tokyo.

Indian athletes have only won three medals at the World Athletics Championships so far. Anju Bobby George won long jump bronze at Paris 2003, Neeraj Chopra claimed javelin silver at Oregon 2022 and followed up with historic gold at Budapest.

Global stars will also shine in Tokyo, including Weber, Grenada's Anderson Peters, and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who has missed most of the season through injury but has the all-clear to compete in Tokyo.

Other big names include US sprint star Noah Lyles, Dutch hurdler Femke Bol, and Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi.

More than 2000 athletes from almost 200 teams will compete for medals in 49 disciplines between September 13-21.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2025 live in India?

Live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be available to watch on JioHotstar in India.

The Tokyo 2025 World Championships will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.