Jolly LLB 3: Amrita Rao's Big Bollywood Comeback-Check Her Early Hits To Silver Screen Stardom

Director Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 has been creating buzz for a while. The recently released trailer has further amplified the excitement among fans. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi star in this film, releasing on September 19th. This article highlights the actress making her comeback after six years: Amrita Rao, who has been a part of several hit films.

Amrita Rao's Bollywood Debut

Amrita Rao made a quiet debut in Bollywood with the 2002 film Ab Ke Baras. Despite the film's failure at the box office, Amrita's career wasn't affected, and she continued to receive film offers. She then appeared in Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk, a successful film directed by Ken Ghosh. The film, made on a budget of 5 crores, earned 12.2 crores. Amrita's career took off after this, and she starred in the 2004 multi-starrer Masti, directed by Indra Kumar. Made on a budget of 12 crores, the film collected 34.14 crores. Two sequels, Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016), were made, though Amrita wasn't part of them.

Amrita Rao Worked with Shahrukh Khan

Early in her career, after two hits, Amrita Rao got the opportunity to share the screen with superstar Shahrukh Khan in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, directed by Farah Khan. Amrita was paired with Zayed Khan in this film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Venus Movies. Made on a budget of 25 crores, the film earned 89.7 crores. Amrita then appeared in films like Deewaar, Waah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar, and Pyare Mohan. The 2006 film Vivah, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, cemented Amrita's stardom. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film, made on a budget of 8 crores, earned 53.9 crores. It was later dubbed and released in Telugu.

Amrita Rao's Filmography

Amrita Rao has worked in films like Heyy Babyy, My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, Shaurya, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Victory, Shortkut, Life Partner, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!, Jolly LLB, Singh Saab the Great, and Satyagraha. Her last appearance was in the 2019 film Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film, made on a budget of 30 crores, earned 31.6 crores and was declared a flop.