Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Super Micro Becomes The Top Trending Ticker On Stocktwits, Witnesses Surge In Retail Chatter Here's Why

Super Micro Becomes The Top Trending Ticker On Stocktwits, Witnesses Surge In Retail Chatter Here's Why


2025-09-12 08:12:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock became the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits on Friday morning, witnessing a 52% jump in retail user message count on the platform in the last 24 hours after the company announced that it had begun volume shipments of Nvidia Blackwell Ultra Systems and Rack Plug-and-Play Data Center-Scale Solutions.

The shares of artificial intelligence (AI) server manufacturers were up nearly 6% before the bell on Friday after the company announced that it was now delivering high-volume Nvidia HGX B300 systems and Nvidia GB300 NVL72 in volume to customers worldwide.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN12092025007385015968ID1110053429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search