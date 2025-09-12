Super Micro Becomes The Top Trending Ticker On Stocktwits, Witnesses Surge In Retail Chatter Here's Why
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock became the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits on Friday morning, witnessing a 52% jump in retail user message count on the platform in the last 24 hours after the company announced that it had begun volume shipments of Nvidia Blackwell Ultra Systems and Rack Plug-and-Play Data Center-Scale Solutions.
The shares of artificial intelligence (AI) server manufacturers were up nearly 6% before the bell on Friday after the company announced that it was now delivering high-volume Nvidia HGX B300 systems and Nvidia GB300 NVL72 in volume to customers worldwide.
