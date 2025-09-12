Trump's Peacemaker Act Facing Hurdles? Kremlin Says Russia-Ukraine Talks On Hold, Blames Europe

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trump's peacemaker act facing hurdles? Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations have come to a pause, the Kremlin announced on Friday, accusing European countries of hindering a process it said that Moscow remained open to.

Efforts by US President Donald Trump to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine, have reportedly not yielded any results so far.

Russia accused Kyiv of not recognising what it calls "the realities on the ground", while Ukraine said Moscow is feigning interest in talks while continuing to try to take more of its territory, reported Reuters.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)