We. Communications Picks New Head Of Consumer Sector For North America
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SEATTLE - Global communications firm We. Communications has unveiled an expanded leadership role for Marisa Lalli, who is being elevated to the role of head of consumer sector for North America.
In her new role, Lalli will focus on growing capabilities, driving new business and nurturing talent. Her leadership will be key to delivering against We.'s bold vision for the sector, building on established strengths in consumer technology, apps, services and automotive, while expanding in high-growth areas like consumer health, aesthetics and fintech in collaboration with We.'s health and technology groups, it said in a statement.
“Marisa's appointment reflects the depth of talent at We. and the strength of our vision,” said Tiffany Cook, president of client development at We. Communications.“She brings a rare combination of creative instinct and operational rigor, which is exactly what's needed in today's dynamic environment. Her leadership will help clients unlock audience insights and deliver integrated campaigns that truly move the needle.”
Lalli brings a proven track record of driving business growth and creative excellence. Across the agency, she has led standout work for clients such as McDonald's, Microsoft and iRobot. As general manager of We.'s New York office from 2018 to 2022, she doubled its size, further demonstrating her ability to grow teams and deliver results. Lalli has also been with the firm for almost 14 years, joining the team in 2012 as an account director for Microsoft.
“Brands need partners who not only understand their audiences and culture, but also how AI and technology are reshaping the way we live,” said Lalli.“At We., we're combining cultural fluency, creativity and our tech expertise to help brands grow and thrive. I'm excited to lead this team as we build what's next.”
Lalli will continue to oversee key accounts while taking on her expanded responsibilities, effective immediately.
The move builds on the agency's recent momentum - adding recent wins like Patreon and Autodesk to a roster that already includes Volvo Cars USA, McDonald's and Columbia Sportswear.
Globally, WE Communications unveiled a brand refresh earlier this year, introducing a new name, logo and proposition .
The new name, We. Communications, was being rolled out around the world, with some operations moving to the new marque later in 2025. The agency's companies include Avian WE in India and WE Red Bridge in China.
The agency co-founded by Melissa Waggener and Pam Edstrom in 1983 as Waggener Edstrom said the refined name and new branding – which moves from an orange and green logo to a deep red circle – was "more human, unified and aligned with its founding values and belief that real strength comes from working together."
